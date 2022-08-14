Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,281,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 323,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,133. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

