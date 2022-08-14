Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,281,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 323,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of ETW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,133. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.