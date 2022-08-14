Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,577 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ecovyst were worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 644,986 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,873,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 359,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 155,060 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,830,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecovyst Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael Feehan bought 5,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Feehan bought 5,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 11,400 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,415.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $237,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.85 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.