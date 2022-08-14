Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. 44,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $31.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edesa Biotech

In other Edesa Biotech news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 20,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 594,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,699.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $60,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

About Edesa Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) by 150.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Edesa Biotech worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

