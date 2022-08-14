Edgeware (EDG) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Edgeware has a market cap of $9.65 million and $334,650.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,570.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063442 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.