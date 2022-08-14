Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 9,474 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

