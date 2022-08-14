Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after buying an additional 321,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

