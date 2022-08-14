Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.2% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SPYD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,850. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.