Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $151.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,443. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

