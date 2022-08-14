Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 956 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $93.11 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

