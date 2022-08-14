Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,752,000. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $10,657,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

