Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $299.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 209.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $308.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.