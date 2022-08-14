Eminer (EM) Price Tops $0.0017

Eminer (EM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $92,928.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,699.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00126848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00035969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans.

Eminer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.