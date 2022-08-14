Energi Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Energi has a market capitalization of $22.14 million and $231,390.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00116411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00257990 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,239,543 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

