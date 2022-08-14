Energo 1-Day Volume Tops $6,330.00 (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $104,789.89 and $6,330.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energo has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,025.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00126728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com.

Energo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

