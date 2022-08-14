EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ENS traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 213,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

