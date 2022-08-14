EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ENS traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 213,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

