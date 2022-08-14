EOS Force (EOSC) Price Hits $0.0043

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $183,069.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce.

Buying and Selling EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

