EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$73.00 at National Bankshares

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.69.

EQB Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$56.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. EQB has a 12-month low of C$50.68 and a 12-month high of C$84.78.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

