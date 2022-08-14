EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$73.00 at National Bankshares

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.69.
EQB Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of EQB stock opened at C$56.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. EQB has a 12-month low of C$50.68 and a 12-month high of C$84.78.
EQB Increases Dividend
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.