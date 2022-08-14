Equal 1-Day Volume Tops $599.00 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Equal has a total market cap of $269,529.64 and approximately $599.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,655.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00037415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00128029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Equal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

