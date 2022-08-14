Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $222.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile



Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

