Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,448 shares of company stock worth $4,966,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equitable Trading Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.