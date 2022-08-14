Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 14th (ARDX, ATDRY, AXS, DSNKY, FUTU, GWRS, LANC, MXCT, PAA, PAGP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, August 14th:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $60.60 to $51.50.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

