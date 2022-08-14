Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 14th (ARDX, ATDRY, AXS, DSNKY, FUTU, GWRS, LANC, MXCT, PAA, PAGP)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, August 14th:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $60.60 to $51.50.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

