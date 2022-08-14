Equity Investment Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,783 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.77% of AGNC Investment worth $52,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 4,547,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,886,507. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.07.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

