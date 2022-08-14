Equity Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,625 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,912. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

