Equity Investment Corp Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,664,000 after buying an additional 729,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,642,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,546. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

