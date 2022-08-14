Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ETON traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 223,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,675. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $73.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.37. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.77% and a negative net margin of 72.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

Featured Articles

