Evedo Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,801.00 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $547,476.32 and approximately $66,801.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

