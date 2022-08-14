EventChain (EVC) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

EventChain (EVC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 4% against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $47,146.93 and $12,451.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00126811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064468 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

