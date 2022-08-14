Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Evergy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,569. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

