Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MRAM stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 1,091,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,181 shares of company stock worth $99,576. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Articles

