EvidenZ Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $3,771.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,303.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00126811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064468 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

