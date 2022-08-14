Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 344,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.