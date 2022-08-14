Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Price Performance
NYSE CDAY opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.