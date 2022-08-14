Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

