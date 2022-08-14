Financial Survey: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) vs. GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GTY Technology and PagSeguro Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 PagSeguro Digital 0 7 10 0 2.59

GTY Technology presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $25.94, indicating a potential upside of 73.40%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

44.5% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GTY Technology and PagSeguro Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $60.45 million 6.19 -$53.83 million ($0.71) -8.87 PagSeguro Digital $1.94 billion 2.55 $216.08 million $0.71 21.07

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology. GTY Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -64.12% -9.74% -6.64% PagSeguro Digital 10.56% 14.81% 5.33%

Risk and Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats GTY Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTY Technology

(Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also provides cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting SaaS, software, and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. As of July 7, 2022, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was taken private.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and POS app; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.