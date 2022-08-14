First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $104.80 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

