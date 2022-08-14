First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

