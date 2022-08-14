First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $38.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $38,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IWF opened at $255.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.49 and a 200-day moving average of $248.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

