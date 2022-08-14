First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.