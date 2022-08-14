First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

GOOG opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.12. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

