First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 10,707 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $180.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

