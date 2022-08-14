First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 21,244 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

