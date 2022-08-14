First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 58,285 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,285 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $174.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.34 and its 200 day moving average is $176.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

