First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2,773.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,471. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

