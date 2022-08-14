First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 38.9% in July

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,428. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

