FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin Sells 2,000 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total value of C$342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,600 shares in the company, valued at C$33,618,600.

FirstService Stock Performance

TSE:FSV opened at C$177.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$169.94. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of C$145.76 and a twelve month high of C$256.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

