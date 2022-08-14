Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 359,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Five Point Stock Performance

FPH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 274,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,062. Five Point has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Five Point

Separately, TheStreet lowered Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $138,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,050.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,129 shares of company stock valued at $432,926. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Five Point by 3,242.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 10.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 558,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 52,375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 215.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 5.5% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 63,920 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.