Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.30 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.53 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

