Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.
Fluor Stock Up 1.2 %
Fluor stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,967. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Further Reading
