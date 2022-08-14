Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Up 1.2 %

Fluor stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,967. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

