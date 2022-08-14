Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

