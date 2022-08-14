Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $371,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $731.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $658.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $662.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,444 shares of company stock worth $21,035,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.