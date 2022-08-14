Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $386,000 Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 2,548.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Overstock.com stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.